Morgan lauds Gill in Kolkata’s big win over SRH

DUBAI: England’s Eoin Morgan heaped praise on young Indian opener Shubman Gill after the batting duo led Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive win in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Gill and Morgan put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 92 as Kolkata chased down their target of 143 with two overs to spare and win by seven wickets against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill top-scored with 70 off 62 deliveries and the left-handed Morgan hit the winning boundary in his 29-ball 42 as Kolkata recorded their first victory in two matches.

“I didn’t have to tell Gill a great deal to be honest, beautiful to watch,” Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, said of his 21-year-old batting partner who was named man of the match. “Good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch. He’s good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again.”

Kolkata’s Australian paceman Pat Cummins returned impressive figures of 1-19 from his four overs to help keep down Hyderabad to 142 for four. Cummins — the most expensive foreign player for the 2020 season with a $2.17 million fee — got Jonny Bairstow bowled for five and kept down the lid on SRH scoring with an economy rate of 4.75.

“Patty Cummins, as he does, (bowled) Test match line and length,” said Warner, who made 36.

Manish Pandey top-scored with 51 for 2016 winners Hyderabad, who have lost both their games so far, before being caught and bowled by West Indian quick Andre Russell. — AFP

Related