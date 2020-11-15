More than 700 mosques re-open in the Sultanate after Covid-19 spell

Muscat: The day break on Sunday saw the re-opening of more than 700 mosques in the Sultanate in implementation of a decision by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The committee allowed the re-opening of mosques whose capacity is 400 worshippers or more, accounting for 30% of the total. The committee laid emphasis on commitment to precautionary measures as stated in the Endowment and Religious Affairs Ministry’s “Directory of Covid-19 Guidelines” issued last week.

Zahir Abdullah al Hosani, Director of Mosques Department at the Endowment and Religious Affairs Ministry, said that registration is still open for more eligible mosques to be added online through electronic form filling by mosque supervisors.

The Mosques Department turned down a number of applications because the mosques requested to be opened did not meet the requirements of safe congregation, said Al Hosani. –ONA