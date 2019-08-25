More than 30,000 new school students enrolled

Muscat: About 643,770 students were back in classrooms on Sunday after the 2019 summer break. The new academic year 2019-2020 saw more than 30,000 students enter schooling.

In total there are 319,223 male students and 315,638 female students who have enrolled to 1,166 schools with 56,717 female and male of teachers, according to the Ministry of Education.

On the first day of school, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) was all set to deal with the increase in traffic density that goes along with school buses and other transportation services for students join the road in all the governorates of Oman. The peak traffic in the Sultanate will now be around the school timings.

Earlier in the day the ROP tweeted on the importance of teaching children tips on road safety especially on the right places to cross roads. The ROP, represented by the Directorate General of Traffic, had completed preparedness to ensure the safety of safety of students by intensifying the supervision of roads while students use transportation services.

Earlier in the ROP also had released a video with a message to school bus drivers urging them to be alert when students enter and leave the school bus as well as ensure there are no students left behind in the bus while reaching school or dropping them back after school.