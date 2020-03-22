CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Main 

More stringent measures announced; money exchanges to be closed

Oman Observer

Muscat: Within the pursuit to curb the outbreak of COVID-19, the Supreme Committee concerned with following up the developments of this pandemic locally and globally made the following decisions which will take effect from March 23.

Reducing the number of employees present in government workplaces to no more than 30 percent of the total number of employees to complete the necessary work, while the rest start their work remotely as determined by the authority in which the employee works.

Heads of the units must take the necessary measures to ensure that the core business is not affected by the downsizing of staff and to take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Banning all kinds of gatherings in public places, and taking appropriate measures against violators.

Closing customer service halls in all public and private institutions, and using electronic services as possible.

Closing all exchange units, provided that the banks shall provide the exchange services while taking the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Stopping printing, distribution, and sale of newspapers, magazines and other publications of all kinds, and preventing the sale and distribution of publications issued outside the Sultanate.

The Committee urges the private sector to develop an appropriate mechanism for workers to work remotely and to reduce employee gatherings at work. It also urges merchants, commercial institutions and individuals to limit dealing in cash, and to use electronic payment as an alternative due to the fact that cash banknotes are a carrier of communicable diseases.

The Committee reiterates its call for everybody to strictly adhere to these decisions and recommendations for the public interest. ONA

