More Russian tourists to arrive in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism’s promotion workshops in Moscow and Saint Petersburg have resulted in a number of agreements between Omani and Russian tour operators and other establishments, which are expected to boost Russian arrivals in the Sultanate. Viewing Russia as one of the most important tourism markets, the promotional workshops have witnessed the participation of more than 23 Omani tourism and hotel establishments.

More than 200 Russian travel companies, tour operators and hotels have taken part in these workshops underscoring the increasing awareness of Oman’s beautiful destinations in Russia. Khalid bin Abdullah al Amri, CEO of Sindbad Majan, said: “Our participation in the tourism promotional workshops held in Russia last week helped us connect with the biggest tour operators and travel companies in Russia, which is one of the biggest tourism markets in the world.”

According to the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), over 40 million Russians visit foreign countries annually. Furthermore, the Russian tourists rank in 5th place in terms of the amount of money spent while travelling. As it is known that the Russian people are fascinated by nature, the Sultanate of Oman will surely attract them, thanks to the breath-taking nature, the long stretched coasts and beaches, and the unique traditions and heritage.

Dmitry Artionov of Art Tourism, one of the leading Russian companies which specialises in MENA, said: “We organise tours to the Sultanate of Oman for more than 27 years now. The promotional workshops held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg will deepen cooperation and networking between Russian travel companies and their Omani counterparts. The feedback we receive from the Russian tourists reveals that Oman has made great leap forward in developing tourism infrastructure.

The unique and rich mix of historical, natural, cultural and heritage destinations has made Oman one of the most distinguished destinations in the world.”

Saud bin Hilal al Shedhany, Executive Director of Sama Resorts, which is present in Jabal Shams, Wadi Shab, Al Sharqiyah and Wakan, said: “The big turn out at the Omani promotional workshops is a promising indicator that our efforts in promoting the Omani destinations and tourism products are a success. The Russian tourists are attracted by nature, heritage and traditions, so Oman is the destination for them with its rich mix of unique heritage, nature and the well-known hospitality of the Omanis.”

Abdullah al Zakwani of Orient Travel said: “These workshops have opened a window of opportunity to work with the Russian travel companies and tour operators. Here, I have to highlight that the level of stability and security Oman has contributed in promoting the Sultanate’s tourism.

The workshops featured presentations on tourism in Oman and briefed on the cultural and traditional values of the Omanis.

According to data, the Russian arrivals amounted to 10,877 in 2018 compared to 4,156 in 2017. In the first six months in 2019, the arrivals amounted to 9,651.

Oman’s tourism office in Russia focuses on advertising and publicity campaigns and providing all Russian tour operators, hotel facilities and travel companies with updated information on Oman’s tourism products and services through newsletters and e-media platforms.