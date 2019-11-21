More National Day greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more greetings cables on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day from leaders of friendly countries and senior international figures.

They expressed their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Majesty received congratulatory cables from President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Gabonese Republic, President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bulgaria, President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, President Bounnhang Vorachith of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia, President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, President Prokopios Pavlopoulos of the Republic of Greece, Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. — ONA

