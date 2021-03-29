More Myanmar violence reported

YANGON: Myanmar security forces killed a man in the country’s main city of Yangon on Monday, media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority forces in the diverse nation to back their campaign against military rule.

After the bloodiest day since last month’s military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said. On Monday, a man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported.

Police and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

There were small protests on Monday in the central towns of Bago, Minhla and Khin-U, the southern town of Mawlamyine, and Demoso in the east, media portals reported. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Based on a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, 460 civilians have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup.

The General Strike Committee of Nationalities (GSCN), a main protest group, called in an open letter on Facebook for ethnic minority forces to help those standing up to the “unfair oppression” of the military. — Reuters