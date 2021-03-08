More measures likely to contain virus spread

MUSCAT, MARCH 8 – The Sultanate may take more precautionary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 variants, according to the Minister of Health. Discussions are also on to exempt those who have received two doses of the vaccine from institutional quarantine. “We might have to take more precautionary measures if required, and that will be announced after continuous study of the situation based on epidemiological data’’, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said. He added that the Supreme Committee’s decision to prevent travellers from coming from several countries earlier was due to the positive rate of Covid-19 examinations for those coming from those countries, some of which exceeded 20 per cent.

For vaccination, more target groups will be added and a new group for 60-year-olds will be listed for vaccination during the next week as the target groups for vaccination being administered in several stages. “We have covered 95 per cent of the target population in the first phase of the national campaign for immunisation against Covid-19, as a total of 5,285 people were vaccinated in the Sultanate, as we continue to add more target groups.” He said that the ministries of health and education are coordinating to set appropriate decisions on second semester classes at the next Supreme Committee meeting.