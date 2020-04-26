More livestock shipments arrive in Oman

Muscat: The Sultanate has since the beginning of April imported a total of 169,000 heads of livestock to meet local demand during the holy month of Ramadhan, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Salmi, Director-General of Livestock at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries affirmed that a further 15,000 goats will arrive from Australia on Tuesday.

He stated that sufficient quantities of both live animals and cold meat will be available in the markets in the coming period.

Al Salmi noted that the ministry has issued import licences to a number of livestock importers thereby opening the door for additional live animals shipments to arrive int the Sultanate.

The ministry constantly opens up new outlets for the import of livestock to meet local demand for meat beside home-grown livestock, the official added. — ONA