More jobs for Omanis as PDO signs $4 billion contracts

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Wednesday signed major service contracts worth $4 billion covering project delivery and maintenance and integrity

work in the north and south of its concession area.

The agreements with Arabian Industries Projects (AIP) LLC and Special Technical Services (STS) LLC encompass the design and execution of more than 200 on-plot projects and will run for seven years with an optional three-year extension.

Current Omanisation levels will double over the life cycle of the contracts, resulting in several thousand additional employment opportunities for Omanis, with a focus on skilled jobs, supervisors and engineering positions.

A Training for Employment scheme has been introduced, enabling training, re-skilling and upskilling of over 1,000 Omani personnel, and about 1,500 Omani employees from incumbent PDO contractors will be transferred and redeployed to the new contractors.

Local sub-contracting businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will also benefit from specific targets for both, and an obligation on the part of the contractors to ensure and monitor their use.

In addition, the deals include a strategy to develop a domestic firm to execute maintenance and integrity tasks in a selected cluster in the PDO oil and gas portfolio within five years.

This further builds on the focus to introduce and mature a domestic contractor for turnarounds to carry out facility maintenance in scheduled shutdowns as recently endorsed by Oman LNG, OQ, OPAL and PDO.