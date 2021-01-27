More investments, more jobs for nationals

Muscat: Nationalisation of jobs will help enhance investment, and employing qualified and skilled Omanis was the best option for the private sector.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Labour for Labour, stressed on the need to create an open economy to attract investors, at the same time, create more job opportunities for the national workforce.

For this, said the undersecretary, “localisation of jobs enhances investment through a set of procedures that the ministry is working on in order to enhance the choice of the Omani instead of an expatriate”.

During the conference, which was held to mark the announcement of the ministry’s implementation plans for 2021, he said that bringing in an expatriate involves high cost, in addition to various procedures including obtaining licenses, which cost companies a lot.

“While employing an Omani does not require these procedures”, he said.

According to him, the ministry seeks to instil sound concepts of work in society, and empower the national workforce in the private sector by promoting the concept that jobs are originally for Omanis and that Omanisation enhances investment.

“We must make a national commitment, and our procedures must be clear in terms of Omanisation rates in the private sector,” he said.

Al Hosni also stressed on the need to have parity in the benefits offered public and private sectors in terms of privileges, leave, the retirement system and wages if possible.

He said that many unhealthy practices like duplication of human resources management in the Omani – expatriate ratio, making excuses for qualification and training in non-specialised and non-technical professions should be stopped.

Earlier, Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, said that the Ministry will provide support for entrepreneurship programmes of SMEs by training 3,000 job seekers.

This is in addition to financing programmes of youth’s skills through training 10,000 job seekers for jobs required by the labour market in all governorates of the Sultanate”.

Al Busaidy said that the Ministry aims to raise the efficiency of government work by evaluating and developing the efficiency of organisational structures and the system for classification and arranging jobs.

“This will be done in accordance with the standards and global variables and applying the standards of comprehensive quality in the administrative apparatus. Moreover, developing individual and institutional performance and the national system for innovation and change management”, he said.