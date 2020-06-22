More Indian repatriation flights to operate from Muscat

The Indian government has added more flights from Oman in the Vande Bharat Mission (Phase 3)

S.no Date From To 1. 27 June 2020 Muscat Delhi 2. 28 June 2020 Muscat Mumbai 3. 29 June 2020 Muscat Chennai 4. 30 June 2020 Muscat Mangalore

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.