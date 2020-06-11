More Indian repatriation flights from June 11-16

The first flight from Salalah carrying Indian expatriates as part of Phase 2++ of the Vande Bharat Mission took off from Salalah International Airport on Wednesday.

IX1350 carried passengers from Muscat to Calicut while IX 1446 picked passengers from Salalah to Kochi.

Meanwhile, five more flights have been added to the 14 services from Muscat and Salalah to various Indian destinations making it 19 in all.

“The government of India has added five more services to the subcontinent with more flights for South Indian destinations as people from this region constitute the major share of the diaspora”, an embassy official has clarified.

The Muscat – Delhi flight will take off today (June 11) from Muscat International Airport and will be followed by Muscat – Trivandrum (June 12), Muscat – Coimbatore (June 13), Muscat – Kannur (June 14), Muscat – Lucknow (June 15), and Muscat – Mumbai (June 16).

Passenger lists for all the flights as part of the repatriation flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

“The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.”

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.