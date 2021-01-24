More doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive in coming weeks: Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Health is hosting Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health today.

During interactions, he said, “We did not, and will not, open any school until after the preventive measures are guaranteed.”

The minister added, “No doses of Russian or Chinese vaccines have been reserved but 370 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been reserved and some of them will arrive this week or next.”

To ensure that the Sultanate obtains the required quantities of the vaccine, several negotiation channels have been opened with the Global Alliance for Vaccine and also directly with the vaccine manufacturers.

The Sultanate will not import any medicine without ensuring that it is safe, and in compliance with health standards and requirements.”

Other points made by the minister:

Omanisation of dentists in primary health care institutions has reached 100%.

Absolute faith in Omanisation and replacement process is taking place gradually.

“We assure everyone that the international protocols are followed for treatment in the Sultanate and I have full confidence in our health cadres.”

Any activity can be closed if it does not comply with the requirements of the Supreme Committee.

The Supreme Committee studies each topic separately based on the epidemiological situation during that period and the recommendations of the specialized team.

The real challenge that faces us now is the ability to maintain and improve health indicators, which require activating the role of society and the private sector.

Despite the negatives produced by the pandemic, on the other hand, there were many lessons learned, including the need to establish a new central public health laboratory in the implementation of the high orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Among the negative effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, it causes severe pressure on health services, especially the intensive care departments.