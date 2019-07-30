More action needed to help people quit smoking: WHO

STAFF REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JULY 30 –

More than half of the countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region are implementing policies to help people quit the use of tobacco.

“This demonstrates a high level of public demand for support to quit using tobacco products”, says the latest WHO report on ‘the global tobacco epidemic’.

While three countries in the region are fully implementing cessation support policies in this regard at the highest level, 17 out of a total of 22 countries are providing fully or partially cost-covered cessation services in some or most health facilities. Two countries offer cessation services but do not cost-cover them.

“We acknowledge the achievements made in the region in fighting the tobacco epidemic. However, the low level of progress in some countries is indeed worrying,” said Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, the report shows many countries are still not adequately implementing tobacco control policies that can save lives, including policies that help people to quit tobacco.

“Pressure from the tobacco industry and its front groups makes it very challenging for countries to sustain their previous achievements. Other issues include a lack of public awareness and the absence of media campaigns”, says Dr Al Mandhari.

Making progress

Many governments are making progress in the fight against tobacco. Today, 5 billion people are living in countries that have introduced effective tobacco control measures such as smoking bans and graphic warnings on packaging — 4 times more people than a decade ago. The 2019 report analyses national efforts to implement the most effective measures of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), which are proven to reduce the demand for tobacco. These interventions, such as the “MPOWER” measures, have been shown to save lives and reduce costs from averted healthcare expenditure. “Helping people to quit can save them from dying prematurely from tobacco-related illnesses,” said Dr Al Mandhari.

It is therefore critical for governments to provide cessation services to help people protect their health and successfully quit using tobacco, he adds. Tobacco cessation services include national toll-free quitlines, “mCessation” services to reach larger numbers of people via mobile phones, counselling by primary health care providers, and cost-covered nicotine replacement therapy.

1.1 billion smokers

Currently, there are an estimated 1.1 billion smokers worldwide, around 80 per cent of whom live in low- and middle-income countries.

While trends in tobacco use are showing progress in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, prevalence data in some countries are a cause for concern.

Tobacco use has declined in most countries, but population growth means the total number of people using tobacco has remained stubbornly high. In the region, the prevalence of tobacco use among youth is particularly worrying, especially among girls.

Waterpipe smoking is the most prevalent form of tobacco use among this group.

“It is important that all countries look seriously into strengthening implementation of the WHO FCTC and the 6 MPOWER measures to reduce the demand for tobacco,” said Dr Al Mandhari. “These have proven successful in many countries of the world, and will enable countries in this region to achieve the target they have committed to reduce tobacco prevalence by 30 per cent by 2025”.

PRACTICAl TOOLS

The MPOWER package provides governments with practical tools to help people quit tobacco, and to help put an end to people dying prematurely from tobacco-related illnesses.

Cessation services are the most under-implemented MPOWER measure in terms of the number of countries offering full coverage.

Although the region is moving towards stronger implementation of some tobacco control measures, such as tobacco-free public places, it is also important to provide population alternatives to tobacco use through cessation services.

This is one of the key recommendations of the WHO FCTC to reduce the demand for tobacco. It is vital for countries in the region to start working towards full integration of these services into primary healthcare, given that 19 of 22 countries are Parties to the WHO FCTC.