More 20-km stretch of Adam-Thumrait road to open this month

Muscat: An additional 20 km of the Adam-Thumrait dualization project will be thrown open for traffic this month, with the remaining 17 km of the entire project will be ready by June 30.

Salem bin Hamad al Junaibi, Director of the Roads Department in the Al Wusta Governorate, said that the project is nearing completion and earlier the road was opened to traffic in its three parts – 280 out of 317 km.

Al-Junaibi added that the road includes the construction of a road with two asphalt lanes with a width of 3.55 meters per lane, an outer shoulder width of three meters, an inner shoulder width of 1.5 meters, and a middle divider of 20-24 m, separating the two directions with a width ranging between (20-24) meters.