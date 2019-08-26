Front Stories Local 

Moon sighting possible on Saturday

Oman Observer

Muscat: The possibility of moon sighting for the month of Muharram,1441 AH will be possible on Saturday with the naked eye, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) said.

According to the astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs at MERA, the moon will be in the conjunction phase in Muscat on Friday at 2.37 pm and it will descend on Saturday, August 31st at 7.29 pm, while the sun sets at 6.26 pm. Therefore, the moon will descend about an hour and three minutes after the sunset.

Its position in the sky would be about 17 degrees away from the sun. This means that the moon of Muharram can be sighted on Saturday, August 31st, correspondent to Dhul Hijjah 29th,1440 AH, if the sky is clear, MERA stated.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4121 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Focus on sustainable tourism

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Focus on sustainable tourism

Council of Ministers hails proposal to measure performance of govt bodies

Oman Observer Comments Off on Council of Ministers hails proposal to measure performance of govt bodies

Lives lost in sea currents in Muscat, ROP issues warning

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lives lost in sea currents in Muscat, ROP issues warning