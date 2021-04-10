Moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Main Committee for Moon Sighting of Ramadhan 1442 AH, will convene on Monday at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

The committee is headed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, and comprises His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate; Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry Awqaf and Religious Affairs; Engineer Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr Saleh bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court; Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulsattar al Kamali, Chairman of the Court of Appeal in Musandam Governorate and Shaikh Mohammed bin Salim al Nahdi, Judge of the Court of Appeal.

The ministry has called upon citizens and residents to observe the crescent of Ramadhan while abiding by the instructions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and to communicate with the sub-committees at the walis’ offices. — ONA