Moon can be seen on Saturday

MUSCAT: The possibility of sighting the moon for the month of Muharram, 1441 AH, will be possible on Saturday with naked eye, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said. According to astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs at the ministry, the moon will be in the conjunction phase in Muscat on Friday at 2.37 pm and it will descend on Saturday (August 31) at 7.29 pm, while the sun sets at 6.26 pm. Therefore, the moon will descend about an hour and three minutes after the sunset. Its position in the sky would be about 17 degrees away from the sun. This means that the moon of Muharram can be sighted on Saturday, if the sky is clear, the ministry said.

Related