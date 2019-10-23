Monitoring weather condition in Arabian Sea: Met

Muscat: Oman Meteorology said it is monitoring the latest weather conditions in the Arabic Sea.

Speaking to the Observer, an official at Oman Meteorology said that there are ‘no specific conditions to be mentioned right now, but we are keeping track of the developments and issue reports as an when required.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorology Department said that there is a low probability of intensification of the existing low-pressure area over the Southeast Arabian Sea into a Depression over the Central Arabian Sea in the next few days.