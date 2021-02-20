Money for no-objection nod illegal

Since the country scrapped the rule of NOC (no objection certificate) from January 1, giving an employee freedom to change employer under new sponsorship, there are some complaints that some sponsors are asking for money to issue a NOC.

Sources at the Ministry of Labour told the Observer that asking for money for release to a new sponsor from the old sponsor is not allowed as per the law.

Mohammed Rabi, an expatriate employee, who became jobless after the outbreak of the pandemic, was asked to pay RO 1,000 to the sponsor to move to another job under a new sponsor.

“I was asked to pay RO 1,000 which was reduced to RO 500. If I wanted to move to a new company after many months of losing a job. I find it difficult to pay the old sponsor’’, he said.

Oman imposed the NOC system for many years in order to prioritise jobs for citizens.

“If one is asked for money against a NOC to move to another job, the person can approach the Ministry of Labour or the ROP and get their rights because remuneration for NOC is not permitted in the country as Oman always upholds employee rights, among many other rights’’, said a member of the Tanfeedh Labour Labs that worked on scrapping of the NoC.

“As per Omani Labour Law, asking money to move to a new job under new sponsor is not permitted. The first sponsor cannot ask for money because it is illegal.”

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) sources have confirmed that if the worker is still in the work contract with the previous employer, he must settle what was agreed upon in the work contract between them before moving to another employer.

“If he is still under the contract with his sponsor, he can ask for release upon the completion of the contract. And if the old owner doesn’t renew the contract with him, he is at liberty to go to another sponsor with a new contract stamped from the ministry’’, the source added.