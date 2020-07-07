Main 

MoM to accept part-time students in technical colleges

The Ministry of Manpower (MoM) will receive online applications from part-time students for admissions in technical colleges for the first semester (September) of the academic year 2020/2021, until August 20.

The system has been tailor-made for employees working in the public and private sectors who wish to complete their university studies.

The system aims to provide flexible technical education opportunities that take into account the conditions of workers in the public and private sectors and their desire to benefit from scientific and technical knowledge, which will contribute to the success of the Omanization process.

