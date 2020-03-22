CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

MoM warns against mass gathering of workers

Muscat: With regard to the precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid 19 issued by the competent authorities, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has released a statement to the private sector companies.

The ministry has called upon employers, companies, and institutions of the private sector to direct their expatriate workforce to remain in their places of residence after working hours, and during weekends and not to go to public places and markets except for the extreme necessity.

It also called for stopping of labour gatherings in any way and that legal action will be taken against those who are found to be in breach of this.

