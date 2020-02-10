Mom, ILO review Oman’s decent work programme

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, represented by the technical committee entrusted with follow-up on the implementation of the Oman Decent Work Country Programme, held a meeting with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) to discuss the Sultanate’s obligations for the upcoming period with regard to the said programme.

The meeting discussed efforts aimed to develop the labour market system in the Sultanate thru benefiting from the experiences of the international organization, beside reviewing the mechanisms for implementing the programme during the upcoming period in a manner that meets the future aspirations of the labour market as well as develop the relations between production parties.

The ILO delegation will visit a number of government and private establishments including Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), the Public Authority for Social Insurance, the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions (GFOTU) and the National Recruitment Centre. The visits are aimed to come out with an integrated programme that would serve the labour market system in the Sultanate.

In 2017, the Sultanate, represented by the three production parties (ministry of manpower, OCCI and GFOTU, signed an extension of an international memorandum of understanding with the ILO that aimed at complementing the implementation of the National Programme for Decent Work. — ONA

