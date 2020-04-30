Molecular Pathology Laboratory opens at SQH in Salalah

Salalah: The Molecular Pathology Laboratory was opened at the Specialized Clinics Complex in “Sultan Qaboos Hospital” in Salalah under the auspices of Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar.

The opening of the laboratory comes within the framework of the Ministry of Health’ interest in providing various health services in all governorates of the Sultanate, due to the importance of laboratory tests in diagnosing various diseases. The laboratory equipment, funded by the Salalah Mills Company, worth about RO 150,000.

The laboratory was equipped with the latest equipment and technologies for viruses and infectious diseases, in addition to the rehabilitation and training of Omani specialists and technicians in the laboratory, and the application of the quality system.

The laboratory was prepared to perform any future tests in genetic diseases and any other tests required by the diagnosis using the most recent methods.

During the inauguration of the Molecular Pathology Laboratory at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health and the Salalah Mills Company to finance laboratory equipment that had been purchased and recently installed in the laboratory.

The agreement was signed by Dr Khalid bin Mohammad al Masheikhi, Director General of Health Services in the Governorate of Dhofar and Shaikh Ahmed bin Abdullah al Rowas, Board Chairman of Salalah Mills Company.

The Molecular Pathology Laboratory or the “Nuclear Acid Examination Laboratory” aims to develop the laboratories of Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to carry out viruses and infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus, as soon as possible. There is no need to send the tests to Muscat, as they can be taken at the laboratory and the results would be ready at the same day. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.