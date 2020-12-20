Mohsin’s amazing treble highlight of OC Awards Night

Shahzad Raza –

Muscat, Dec 20 –

Mohsin Raza of Manis Azad International scooped an amazing treble of E Division awards amid maximum applause while Waleed Rahim al Balushi of OCT Al Hail A returned to claim C Division’s Best Batsman prize after winning a similar award the previous night as Oman Cricket honoured teams and individual toppers from C to H Division at OCA ground in Al Amerat on Wednesday.

Mohsin was presented C Division’s Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best All-rounder awards by chief guest Janab al Sayyid Qais Khalid al Said, OC Vice-Chairman, in the presence of senior OC officials.

Bank Muscat’s C Division campaign ended with a champion’s trophy with Zubair CT a close second.

Here is a complete list of team and individual toppers:

C Division

Champion: Bank Muscat. Runner-up: Zubair CT. Best Batsman: Waleed Rahim al Balushi (OCT Al Hail A). Best Bowler: Mubashar Iqbal (Zubair CT).

D Division

Champion: Unique Elegant. Runner-up: Khalsa United. Best Batsman: Akbar Shaikh (Ideal International). Best Bowler: Aditya Dalvi (Unique Elegant).

E Division

Champion: Design Group. Runner-up: Global Phone Tech. Best Batsman: Mohsin Raza (Manis Azad). Best Bowler: Mohsin Raza (Manis Azad). Best All-rounder: Mohsin Raza (Maniz Azad).

F Division

Champion: Spanion & VDD. Runner-up: TR Engineering. Best Batsman: Ranjit Kumar (Spanio). Best Bowler: Avinash Sharma (Jotun CT). Best All-rounder: Doresh Devender (Danmark).

G Division

Champion: Gitacs. Runner-up: Vanderlande. Best Batsman: Arif Hussain (Gitacs). Best Bowler: Rafeeq Mohammed al Balushi (Gitacs).

H Division

Champion: Desert CT. Runner-up: Rimal & Rock. Best Batsman: Nahas Theparambil Haneefa (Ghantoot Group). Best Bowler: H Gharti (Rimal & Rock).

