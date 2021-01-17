MoHERI to organize Annual Research Forum tomorrow

Muscat: The Research and Innovation Sector of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) will host tomorrow Monday the seventh cycle of the Annual Research Forum, under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth.

Twelve winners of the National Research Awards (NRA) will be announced within the award’s two categories; best published research led by a PhD holder or equivalent (senior specialist or higher in the medical field) and best published research led by a young researcher (a non-PhD holder).

As for the research fields, the award consists of six fields and they are Education and Human Resources, Information and Communication Technologies, Health and Social Services, Cultural, Social, and Basic Sciences, Energy and Industry, and Environmental and Biological Resources. –ONA