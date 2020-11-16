Local 

MOHERI, PDO sign memorandum of collaboration

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MOHERI) signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to sponsor a further 150 students under PDO Community Scholarship Programme (CSP).

The MoC was signed by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and PDO Manging Director, Raoul Restucci.

The Community Scholarship Programme is one among many community and social investment initiatives that PDO has delivered within the country. It is mainly focused on students who study in schools within the Company’s Block Six concession area.

The programme started in 2007 with the aim of providing further opportunities to students to pursue their higher education dreams. CSP gives students from PDO’s concession area the freedom to choose any undergraduate programme that suits their interests and provides a monthly allowance to support them for five years up to Bachelor degree level.

Every year, the programme offers 150 fully-funded scholarships to general diploma graduates to complete their higher education at universities and colleges within Oman. More than 1,500 students have benefited from this programme so far.

Since 2014, PDO has worked with MOHERI to manage the programme while continuing to fund the initiative. Over the years, CSP has continued to offer opportunities for students to pursue their higher education studies and increase their chances of achieving rewarding and successful careers. –ONA

