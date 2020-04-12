MOHE issues new decision for cultural attachés in Australia

Muscat: Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Minister of Higher Education, issued decision24/2020, amending some provisions of the organizational regulations of the cultural attachés.

Article 1 states that the amendments will be made to the organizational regulations of the cultural attachés.

The texts of Articles (3), (7), (23) and (26) of the aforementioned regulations of the cultural attachés will be replaced with the following texts:

Article (3)

The provisions of this regulation apply to cultural attachés and cultural divisions, to local staff in these cultural attachés and departments, and local staff at the Consulate General of Australia who are concerned with supervising Omani students studying in educational institutions in Australia.

Article (7)

Occupation of the position of the cultural attaché or the assistant of the cultural attaché shall be for a period of four years, extendable for a period of one year or more, and the minister may exempt them from their position before the expiry of the period specified for them as required by the public interest.

Article (23)

A travel allowance will be granted if the official mission is within the country of the headquarters – is not less than 250km from the distance between the place of work and the place of performing the official mission.

Article (26)

The local employee shall be granted a 100 percent travel allowance if the person is on a trip on an official mission inside or outside the headquarters country, provided that the allowance is spent on each day if the delegation is outside the headquarters country, and on every night if the delegation is within the HQ countries. The allowance is reduced by 75 percent of the allowance determined upon dispatch on an official mission outside the country of headquarters, and by 50 percent when dispatching on an official mission within the state of the headquarters, if the external or internal agency guarantees accomodation.

Article 2 stipulates that the definition of “cultural section” be added to the definitions mentioned in Article (1) of the regulatory regulations of the cultural attachments referred to, the following text:

1. The cultural section: the administrative division that belongs to the ministry, and undertakes the work of the cultural attaché in the absence of it.”