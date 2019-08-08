MoHE holds meeting for scholarship students

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, represented by the Directorate-General of Scholarships, will receive the new batch of students of external scholarship for the academic year 2019-2020.

The directorate held an introductory meeting for the ministry’s employees to highlight the important requirements to complete the registration procedures after the students confirm their choices as announced by the Unified Admission Centre.

The Director of the Department of Foreign Missions in his address hailed all students who were successful in obtaining seats in the Sultanate and abroad.

The department assured all students who obtained study seats in foreign missions that the current stage required them to complete the electronic file and feed it with the correct data which will be used by both the student and the ministry during the course of the student’s study.

He also added that after completing the required procedures, they will be sent to the Omani Cultural Missions abroad, which will in turn register students in educational institutions according to their level and meet the requirements of the universities.

The ministry will also announce the dates of the annual introductory seminars related to the scholarship countries.

