MoHE cancels establishment of Al Nahda Engineering College

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has issued a decision cancelling the establishment of Al Nahda Engineering College.

Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education made the decision based on a decision issued by the Higher Education Council (HEC) revoking the establishment of Al Nahda Engineering College.

The decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s constant follow-up on applications for the establishment and licencing of private higher education institutions. These applications go through a series of procedures and stages each of which has specific conditions and requirements.

Following these procedures, the application is brought before the Higher Education Council which decides whether to approve or reject it as per the powers vested in the HEC by Royal Decree (No 48/2012). Following an approval from the HEC and the completion of all the requirements, the ministry of higher education issues a ministerial decision to establish that institution provided that it completes the requirements for the commencement of study within a given period of time.

The Al Nahda Engineering College project was among other projects that secured an initial approval for establishment. That being the case, the project owner was supposed to complete the prerequisites in order to obtain a final approval to embark on study being the last stage without which no announcement of the commencement of study at a newly-founded college can be made.

However, the project encountered a set of circumstances that hindered its progress eventually resulting in failure to meet the requirements thus prompting the HEC to cancel the establishment of the college.