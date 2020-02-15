Mohan, bowlers star in Danube victory

Muscat: Danube defeated Lantux by six wickets in the ‘A’ Division match of the Oman Cricket Club — Salalah Cricket League, in Salalah on Friday.

Batting first, Lantux were bowled out for 143 in 25.4 overs. Riju Rajendran topscored with 36 runs for Lantux while Irfan and Nadeer picked up three wickets each for Danube.

Chasing 144 for victory, Danube romped home by six wickets in the 18th over. Mohan starred with 62 while Abdul Hamid struck 37 runs. M Ashiq scalped 3/34 for Danube.

Results: ‘A’ Division:

Lantux: 143 all out in 25.4 overs (Riju Rajendran 36, Yousuf Puthenpurayil 21, M Irfan 3-23, Nadeer 3-21, Manu Mohan 1-28) lt to Danube: 144/6 in 17.3 overs (M Mohan 62, Abdul Hamid 37, M Ashiq 3-34).

Arabian Beach Tourism: 207/5 in 30 overs (Rintu Hazra 50, Allwin Joseph 36, Prashanth 35; Muhammed Rizwan 3-25) bt Aden Gulf Trading: 183/6 in 30 overs (Z Iqbal 57, O Riaz 46, M Adnan 39; S Vadamodula 2-29).

Fonderie Belli: 200/6 in 30 overs (M Imran 57, S Abbas 39 no, S Butt 33 n.o., R Kashif 3-32) bt Mohd Riaz & Partner: 152 all out in 26 overs (Ali Zain 140, S Sagir 30, Z Hussain 23, S Abbas 4-35, A Choudankar 3-29).

SalamAir: 139 all out in 24.4 overs (Sihab Pottengal 41, M Ijaz 38, M Umar 2-15, S Lakshman 2-16, Rizwan Afgan 2-7) lt to Port of Salalah: 140/8 in 28.2 overs (A Nair 42, R Shetty 19; Sikil Mthew 3-24, Rashid 4-17).

SENIOR CUP

USG Boral Zawawi: 165/6 in 20 overs (Amit Sharma 53, Syed Fahad 32, Mehul Kumar 18; Vinod 2-33) bt Creative Engineering: 165/6 in 20 overs (Manu Mohan 73, Syed Shoaib 25; Syed Fahad 2-40).

JUNIOR CUP

Al Katheeri Trading: 197/8 in 20 overs (Akhil Kumar 85, M Kuttan 20; Raghesh R 3-38) bt Al Aqmar Modern: 154/8 in 20 overs (Raghesh R 45; Vishwanath Acharya 3-21, Vijosh Manjalil 3-29).

Gharbia Enterprises: 154/5 in 20 overs (T Harshana 48, N Ananda 27 n.o., Kamarul Islam 2-24) lt to Noor Ghazal: 157/0 in 16.2 overs (Ismail Hossain Sohel 79 n.o., Monir Hossain 63 n.o.)