Mohammed storms to top spot

MUSCAT, NOV 28

Local cyclist Mohammed al Wahaibi stormed to the top position in the third round open category of the Oman Cycling Association (OCA) Championship with a timing of 2 hours 29 minutes and 37.87 seconds at Halban on Friday.

Mundher al Hasani missed the first spot by a whisker as the Omani finished with a timing of 2:29:37.89 in the 90 km road race with 15 laps.

Paul Willcox from United Kingdom (2:29:37.96) continued his impressive form with a third-place finish. The North Road Oman team rider is leading the race for Omantel jersey in the open category with 220 points after the third round. Willcox also leads the 40 plus category for the Sohar International Jersey with 140 points.

Mundher al Hasani of Ahli Sidab A is leading the under-23 section for Bank Nizwa jersey with 120 points.

YOUNGSTERS IMPRESS

Local rider Amjad al Shuraiqi won the top honours in the youth section (48 km) with a timing of 1:40:22.21 while Ayad was consistent (1:40:22.28) on second spot. Abdulaziz al Mandhari finished third (1:40:22.28).

In under-23 section, Mohammed al Wahaibi cinched top position with Mundher al Hasani second and Said al Rahbi finishing third (2:29:38.23) thanks to their brilliant performance for the round.

In 40 plus, Willcox asserted his supremacy, while Szczepan Pietruska of Poland (2:29:38.78) took second and Oman’s Ayman al Wahaibi finished third (2:29:40.11).

After third round, Ahli Sidab A (Mohammed al Wahaibi, Mundher al Hasani and Saud al Mandhari) are leading with 285 points. Royal Army consisting of Said al Rahbi, Mashari al Khalili and Hatim al Booshri are second with 240 points and North Road Oman (Paul Willcox, Szczepan Pietruska and Yuri Lipkov) are third with 197 points.

Ishaq al Balushi, OCA General Secretary, was the chief guest for the concluding ceremony as he honoured the top three place winners in open, under-23, youth, and 40 plus categories.

The fourth round will be a 98 km road race with 10 laps from The Wave to Airport on December 18.

In the third round, Willcox had won the open section, while Omani rider Abdullah al Ghilani claimed the top spot in the under-23 category and a second-place finish in the open category.

The championship, which runs for a total of 641 km, consists eight races — six road races, one individual time trial and one team time trial.

All the races are one-day events with separate prizes on each day.

This year’s event is competed by Ahli Sidab A and B teams, Al Rustaq, Al Shabab, Sur, Izki, North Road Oman, Gulf Cycles, Arsen Endurance/Diver Store, Nizwa Club, Brothers Team, Capital Team, Ibri Club and Royal Army of Oman along with the cyclists from two youth centres in Muscat and Nizwa.

Anuroop Athiparambath