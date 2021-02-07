Local 

MoH withdraws several medicines

Muscat, Feb 7 – The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control issued a circular to recall a number of medications manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar.
The products are as follows:
Mucolyte Syrup
Supraproct-S Suppositories
Julmentin 375 mg Tablets
Butalin 2 mg Tablet
Butalin 4 mg Tablet
Julmentin Forte Tablets
Scopinal Syrup
Lipigard 10 mg Tablets
The recall was due to non-conformity to the stability specifications.
The local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of all above-mentioned batches from all private and public health care institutions. The Ministry of Health has called on everyone to stop using the medicines referred above and to see a doctor to prescribe alternative medicines.

