MoH withdraws several medicines

Muscat, Feb 7 – The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control issued a circular to recall a number of medications manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar.

The products are as follows:

Mucolyte Syrup

Supraproct-S Suppositories

Julmentin 375 mg Tablets

Butalin 2 mg Tablet

Butalin 4 mg Tablet

Julmentin Forte Tablets

Scopinal Syrup

Lipigard 10 mg Tablets

The recall was due to non-conformity to the stability specifications.

The local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of all above-mentioned batches from all private and public health care institutions. The Ministry of Health has called on everyone to stop using the medicines referred above and to see a doctor to prescribe alternative medicines.

