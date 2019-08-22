MoH, WHO sign message of goodwill

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a message of goodwill to convene the Annual Meeting of National Directors and Programme Managers of Noncommunicable Diseases and the Second Global Partners Forum on Noncommunicable Diseases Prevention and Control.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, signed the message of goodwill and Dr Svetlana Akselrod, WHO Partnership Director for Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, signed the message on behalf of Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Deputy Director-General.

The signing came when the Minister of Health received Dr Svetlana Akselrod, WHO Partnership Director for Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, currently visiting the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the matters of common concerns regarding the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization in various health fields and ways of developing them.

The two sides also reviewed the shared preparations between the MoH and the WHO on hosting the Second Scientific Meeting of National Directors and Programme Managers of Noncommunicable Diseases, as well as the Second Global Partners Forum on Noncommunicable Diseases Prevention and Control to be held in the Sultanate during December of this year.

On her part, the WHO Partnership Director thanked and praised the Sultanate’s concern and continues cooperation to success the WHO’s programmes and achieve its goals. The minister also welcomed the selection of the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, to convene this international event, stressing that the Sultanate will exert efforts to ensure the success of this event. The meeting was attended by Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, MoH Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs, along with Dr Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate, and a number of senior officials.

