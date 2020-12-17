MOH & WHO convene joint meeting on PHC

Muscat: A joint meeting between the Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Directorate General of Primary Health Care (DGPHC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in the Sultanate convened on Thursday to develop a joint plan to revive the basic programmes of the primary healthcare in coincidence with launching of the “primary healthcare initiative from the vision to implementation”.

The meeting was attended by Dr Jean Jabbour, WHO Representative to the Sultanate and Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, DGPHC Director-General along with a number of MOH and WHO officials.

Dr Jean Jabbour inaugurated the meeting by a speech, in which he referred that primary health care (PHC) is one of the health system pillars and the keystone for universal health coverage through the strategic partnership and constant cooperation between the MOH and WHO and other partners.

The WHO Representative touched on the current conditions of COVID-19 that significantly affected the lives of people and caused an interruption in some of the basic services related to immunization, infectious diseases, mother care and others, which resulted in exposing the health of millions of people at risk.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dr Jabbour highlighted the global and regional tributes acquired by the Sultanate such as the WHO classification in the “World Health Report 2000” as it is ranked as the first country among the member states in terms of competency in improving health and the eighth country in terms of the health system overall efficiency.

Furthermore, Dr Said al Lamki, DGPHC Director-General reviewed the most important challenges and PHC programmes that have been implemented amid the pandemic to maintain the continuity of services.

The meeting addressed the assessment of the primary healthcare programmes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and their effects on the health indicators along with the initiatives taken by the countries, which maintained the PHC programmes, as well as the global trend to rising the PHC system and expanding access to the essential medicines. –ONA