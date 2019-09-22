MoH warns against sale of ‘herbal’ products on social media

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday issued a statement regarding the sale of so-called ‘herbal products’ through social media platforms.

Sale of such products claiming to be herbal, without any health risks are against the clauses and provisions of the Regulating the Profession of Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Establishments Law issued by the Royal Decree No. 35/2015, the ministry in its statement said.

When analyzed to verify the ingredients of such products, most of the results show that they contain chemicals without mentioning formulation components. This is considered as commercial fraud and exposes the promoter of these products to legal liability, the ministry clarified.

The Ministry of Health urged all citizens and residents to buy medicines and health products from only licensed pharmacies and not to buy from online sellers.