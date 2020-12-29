MOH urges expats, residents to get vaccinated

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged the target groups for the Covid-19 vaccine to visit the nearest health institutions designated for giving the vaccine across the Sultanates’ Governorates without adhering to the scheduled appointments for taking the vaccine depending upon the working hours in each institution.

A total of 1,717 people have been vaccinated in the first two days of phase 1 of the national campaign to fight the virus, of which frontline workers and other members of the target groups constituted around 11 percent.

The statistic indicated that North Batinah recorded the highest number of people who were vaccinated (509 or 19.5 percent), while Muscat Governorate recorded the vaccination of 302 people at 5.2 percent and Buraimi governorate of 171 people (52 percent). Al-Dakhiliyah Governorate 84 people (8.4 percent), Al-Dhahirah (98 people), 14 percent, Musandam 81 people (32 percent).

North al Sharqiyah Governorate recorded the vaccination of 89 people at 9.1 percent, South al Batinah 166 people at 17 percent, South al Sharqiya 131 people at 13.4 percent, Dhofar 66 people at 7.6 percent, and Al-Wusta Governorate 20 people at 8 percent.

The first phase of the national campaign for immunization against Covid 19 targets the most vulnerable groups, including frontline workers, the chronically ill and the elderly.

Noting that the target groups in the community are the Elderly s 65 years of age with diabetes, people with kidney failure and who are on dialysis, and those with chronic lung diseases namely, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Syndrome (COPD), asthma (with the severity of the disease varies between medium and high), Interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The target groups include the health workers including the ICU staff, staff working in Covid-19 wards, and employees who have any of the following: diabetes, obesity (BMI more than or equal to 40), being on dialysis, chronic lung disease as detailed in the target groups in the community.