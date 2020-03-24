MOH to reinstate salary of medical auxiliary workers

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has decided to stop the financial deductions for the medical auxiliary workers and to return their deducted salaries for the month of March.

A statement issued by MOH stated that it followed with interest what is being circulated regarding financial deductions from the medical categories assisted in the Ministry.

And it is out of the ministry’s keenness to stabilize the conditions of this category of health workers, so it was decided to stop these deductions and return what was deducted from their salaries for the month of March.

Health expressed appreciation for the exceptional sacrifices and contributions of all health workers in the ministry.