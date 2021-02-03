MOH to administer AstraZeneca vaccines from Sunday

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will vaccinate a new target group from the community in continuation of the first phase of the national campaign for immunization against covid-19 from Sunday, February 7.

The vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford will be administered to a new target group, the statement.

The campaign in this period is targeting elderly aged 65 and above in all the Sultanate’s governorates, regardless of whether they are healthy or suffering from any chronic diseases. The vaccine will be given at the previously assigned immunization centers in each respective governorates.

MOH would like to note that the current vaccine does not cover persons who have received the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the date of their second dose will be announced later.