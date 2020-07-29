MoH temporarily halts announcement of Covid-19 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday stated that it will temporarily stop announcing the daily registered cases of Covid-19 from Friday, July 31 until Tuesday, August 4. The announcement of daily cases will resume on Wednesday, August 5.

The ministry called upon all citizens and expatriates to avoid social and familial gatherings unless for individuals and in a limited manner while observing the 2-metre physical distancing rule, wearing face mask all the time and maintaining hand wash and avoiding touching the face unless after washing hands.