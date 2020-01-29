Main 

MOH reviews readiness at Suhar airport, port for coronavirus

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Director-General of Diseases Surveillance and Control of the Ministry of Health (MOH) along with a number of MOH specialists visited Suhar Airport and the Port of Sohar on Tuesday.

During the visit, the team reviewed the readiness of the Ministry of Health and the concerned authorities in handling the matter of coronavirus. They discussed the current situation, preparations, and response in detecting any suspected case of coronavirus.

The meeting discussed the challenges and difficulties that could be faced while developing and implementing measures in such situations.

A number of procedures have been agreed to be taken in Suhar Airport and the Port of Sohar to enhance the readiness of public health emergency in joint coordination with competent authorities.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5093 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Annual camel race in Suhar concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Annual camel race in Suhar concludes

Trump faces climate pressure

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump faces climate pressure

Alawi holds talks with Iranian counterpart

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alawi holds talks with Iranian counterpart