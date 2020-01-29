MOH reviews readiness at Suhar airport, port for coronavirus

Muscat: The Director-General of Diseases Surveillance and Control of the Ministry of Health (MOH) along with a number of MOH specialists visited Suhar Airport and the Port of Sohar on Tuesday.

During the visit, the team reviewed the readiness of the Ministry of Health and the concerned authorities in handling the matter of coronavirus. They discussed the current situation, preparations, and response in detecting any suspected case of coronavirus.

The meeting discussed the challenges and difficulties that could be faced while developing and implementing measures in such situations.

A number of procedures have been agreed to be taken in Suhar Airport and the Port of Sohar to enhance the readiness of public health emergency in joint coordination with competent authorities.