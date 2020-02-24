Main 

MOH reviews investment possibilities to combat NCD 

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Monday met on Monday the joint delegation representing the GCC Health Council, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Development Program, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The visit aims to study the investment feasibility in the field of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) in the GCC, as well as raising awareness of the concerned authorities and partners.

The delegation will convene a number of meetings with the concerned authorities in the health sector and other related sectors due to the important role that they play in preventing and controlling noncommunicable diseases.

It is worth noting that NCDs account for 72 percent of all mortalities in Oman, therefore, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases is of great concern.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs along with Dr. Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate attended the meeting.

