MOH reviews epidemiological situation in governorates

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health and the directorates of disease prevention and control in the governorates held a virtual meeting on Saturday in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The meeting was aimed to followed up the daily COVID-19 cases recorded from the governorates, investigate into the those coming into contact with coronavirus infected people, identify common source of infections as well as review the developments in the investigation and response operations both on the central level and the governorates and follow up the epidemiological situation and measure the effectiveness of the preventive and precautionary measures.

The meeting also reviewed the level of adherence to the preventive measures at the service establishments and discussed the situation relating to the new coronavirus cases in different governorates.

The meeting deliberated the setback facing the governorates in tackling the epidemic and come up with recommendations for the upcoming period. — ONA