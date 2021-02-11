MOH reports over 245 cases, two deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 245 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 136,622.

MOH reported also two new Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,539.

The total recovery cases reached 128,461, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Sixteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 149, including 45 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).