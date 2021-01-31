CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

MoH reports 598 new cases, 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH)  reported 598 new cases of Covid-19 in three days, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 134,326.

The ministry also reported two new Covid 19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,529.

The total cases of recovery reached 126,854, which is 94.4 percent of the total recovery rate.

Eleven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 102, including 27 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

