MoH reports 169 new cases and one death
MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday reported 169 new confirmed cases with coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 132,486, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,730, comprising 94.1 per cent. MoH also reported one COVID-19-related death, taking the total death toll at 1,517. Twelve patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 86, including 23 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).