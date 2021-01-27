CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

MoH reports 167 new cases and one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 167 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 133, 574

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, taking the total death toll at 1,525.

The total recovery cases reached 126,486, which is 95% of the total recovery rate.

Sixteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 93, including 26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

