MOH reports 1,508 new cases, 16 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 508 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 185,278.

Sixteen (16 ) new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,942.

One hundred and seven (107) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 822, including 266 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 165,051, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.