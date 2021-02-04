MoH recalls paediatric suspension medicine

The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control, has issued a circular to recall and suspend the dispensation of Profinal Suspension, manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, (Julphar).

Profinal Suspension is a paediatric pain-relieving, fever-lowering and anti-inflammatory oral medicine.

“The withdrawn was due to non-compliance to the approved specifications concerning the limit of active ingredient and the presence of undissolved depositions accumulated on the bottle wall of the product, which does not dissolve by shaking. Therefore, the local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of the product’s batches from all private and public healthcare institutions,” the statement from MoH said.

